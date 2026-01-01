🌱 Peach Panther (Moroccan Peaches × Papaya Bomb)



Genetics: Moroccan Peaches × Papaya Bomb



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Purple City Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Peach Panther is a flavorful indica-leaning hybrid from Purple City Genetics that brings together the juicy sweetness of Moroccan Peaches with the tropical funk of Papaya Bomb. This cultivar delivers dense, frosty buds drenched in sweet, fruity terpenes and visual appeal. Ideal for those seeking a modern exotic with candy-like aroma, balanced potency, and smooth growing behavior, Peach Panther turns heads in both the jar and the garden.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric cerebral onset with a calming body sensation



✅ Perfect for mood elevation, creativity, and mellow focus



✅ Smooth transition into light physical relaxation without heavy sedation



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍑 Juicy peach, ripe papaya, and creamy tropical fruit



🍬 Bright candy sweetness on the nose



🌿 Subtle earthy kush note grounding the sweetness



💨 Inhale is fruit-forward and lush—exhale is soft, tropical, and satisfying



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with sturdy branches and dense node spacing



💎 Bud Structure: Tight, trichome-rich buds with bright greens and peach hues



📏 Stretch: Moderate—easily managed with topping and light defoliation



✂️ Performs well in SCROG setups; benefits from airflow optimization



☀️ Thrives indoors and adapts to warm outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high with excellent bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: Strong—great for flavorful live rosin and extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Peach Panther brings together mouthwatering tropical flavors, frosty buds, and balanced effects in a modern, terp-rich hybrid. Perfect for anyone looking to add fruit-forward firepower to their garden without sacrificing structure or potency.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Peach Panther clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand by our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with strong, trusted cuts.



