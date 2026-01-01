🌱 Peanut Butter Soufflé (Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake)



Genetics: Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)



Breeder: Phinest Cannabis in collaboration with Cannarado Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Peanut Butter Soufflé is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid bred by Phinest and Cannarado Genetics. This powerhouse cross between Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake delivers rich dessert-like aromas and thick, frosty buds that glisten with trichomes. A true crowd-pleaser for flavor chasers and extractors alike, Peanut Butter Soufflé offers a stunning mix of sweet nuttiness and earthy depth alongside calming, full-body effects.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting onset followed by body-heavy relaxation



✅ Smooth comedown perfect for stress relief and unwinding



✅ Strong couch-lock potential without mental fog



✅ Ideal for evening use or when you need a full reset



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🥜 Nutty and creamy with notes of peanut butter



🍫 Chocolatey richness with vanilla undertones



🌿 Earthy, herbal backbone wrapped in sweet dessert funk



💨 Loud, sweet, and savory—like a fresh-baked treat in your grow room



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Short and stocky with thick branching and tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated nugs with occasional purple hues



📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, SCROG, or small-space grows



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation and consistent airflow in flower



☀️ Performs well indoors or outdoors in mild to warm climates



💰 Yield: Medium—more quality-focused than quantity-heavy



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—top-tier for solventless extraction and hash



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Peanut Butter Soufflé delivers dessert-flavored decadence, knockout potency, and incredible resin production. If you’re hunting for flavor, bag appeal, and couch-lock in one gourmet package—this is your strain.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Peanut Butter Soufflé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can trust.