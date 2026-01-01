About this product
🌱 Peanut Butter Soufflé (Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake)
Genetics: Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)
Breeder: Phinest Cannabis in collaboration with Cannarado Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Peanut Butter Soufflé is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid bred by Phinest and Cannarado Genetics. This powerhouse cross between Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake delivers rich dessert-like aromas and thick, frosty buds that glisten with trichomes. A true crowd-pleaser for flavor chasers and extractors alike, Peanut Butter Soufflé offers a stunning mix of sweet nuttiness and earthy depth alongside calming, full-body effects.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting onset followed by body-heavy relaxation
✅ Smooth comedown perfect for stress relief and unwinding
✅ Strong couch-lock potential without mental fog
✅ Ideal for evening use or when you need a full reset
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🥜 Nutty and creamy with notes of peanut butter
🍫 Chocolatey richness with vanilla undertones
🌿 Earthy, herbal backbone wrapped in sweet dessert funk
💨 Loud, sweet, and savory—like a fresh-baked treat in your grow room
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short and stocky with thick branching and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated nugs with occasional purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, SCROG, or small-space grows
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation and consistent airflow in flower
☀️ Performs well indoors or outdoors in mild to warm climates
💰 Yield: Medium—more quality-focused than quantity-heavy
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—top-tier for solventless extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Peanut Butter Soufflé delivers dessert-flavored decadence, knockout potency, and incredible resin production. If you’re hunting for flavor, bag appeal, and couch-lock in one gourmet package—this is your strain.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Peanut Butter Soufflé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can trust.
Genetics: Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)
Breeder: Phinest Cannabis in collaboration with Cannarado Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Peanut Butter Soufflé is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid bred by Phinest and Cannarado Genetics. This powerhouse cross between Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake delivers rich dessert-like aromas and thick, frosty buds that glisten with trichomes. A true crowd-pleaser for flavor chasers and extractors alike, Peanut Butter Soufflé offers a stunning mix of sweet nuttiness and earthy depth alongside calming, full-body effects.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting onset followed by body-heavy relaxation
✅ Smooth comedown perfect for stress relief and unwinding
✅ Strong couch-lock potential without mental fog
✅ Ideal for evening use or when you need a full reset
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🥜 Nutty and creamy with notes of peanut butter
🍫 Chocolatey richness with vanilla undertones
🌿 Earthy, herbal backbone wrapped in sweet dessert funk
💨 Loud, sweet, and savory—like a fresh-baked treat in your grow room
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short and stocky with thick branching and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated nugs with occasional purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, SCROG, or small-space grows
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation and consistent airflow in flower
☀️ Performs well indoors or outdoors in mild to warm climates
💰 Yield: Medium—more quality-focused than quantity-heavy
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—top-tier for solventless extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Peanut Butter Soufflé delivers dessert-flavored decadence, knockout potency, and incredible resin production. If you’re hunting for flavor, bag appeal, and couch-lock in one gourmet package—this is your strain.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Peanut Butter Soufflé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can trust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Peanut Butter Soufflé (Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake)
Genetics: Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)
Breeder: Phinest Cannabis in collaboration with Cannarado Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Peanut Butter Soufflé is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid bred by Phinest and Cannarado Genetics. This powerhouse cross between Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake delivers rich dessert-like aromas and thick, frosty buds that glisten with trichomes. A true crowd-pleaser for flavor chasers and extractors alike, Peanut Butter Soufflé offers a stunning mix of sweet nuttiness and earthy depth alongside calming, full-body effects.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting onset followed by body-heavy relaxation
✅ Smooth comedown perfect for stress relief and unwinding
✅ Strong couch-lock potential without mental fog
✅ Ideal for evening use or when you need a full reset
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🥜 Nutty and creamy with notes of peanut butter
🍫 Chocolatey richness with vanilla undertones
🌿 Earthy, herbal backbone wrapped in sweet dessert funk
💨 Loud, sweet, and savory—like a fresh-baked treat in your grow room
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short and stocky with thick branching and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated nugs with occasional purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, SCROG, or small-space grows
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation and consistent airflow in flower
☀️ Performs well indoors or outdoors in mild to warm climates
💰 Yield: Medium—more quality-focused than quantity-heavy
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—top-tier for solventless extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Peanut Butter Soufflé delivers dessert-flavored decadence, knockout potency, and incredible resin production. If you’re hunting for flavor, bag appeal, and couch-lock in one gourmet package—this is your strain.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Peanut Butter Soufflé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can trust.
Genetics: Do-Si-Dos × Lava Cake
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)
Breeder: Phinest Cannabis in collaboration with Cannarado Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Peanut Butter Soufflé is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid bred by Phinest and Cannarado Genetics. This powerhouse cross between Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake delivers rich dessert-like aromas and thick, frosty buds that glisten with trichomes. A true crowd-pleaser for flavor chasers and extractors alike, Peanut Butter Soufflé offers a stunning mix of sweet nuttiness and earthy depth alongside calming, full-body effects.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting onset followed by body-heavy relaxation
✅ Smooth comedown perfect for stress relief and unwinding
✅ Strong couch-lock potential without mental fog
✅ Ideal for evening use or when you need a full reset
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🥜 Nutty and creamy with notes of peanut butter
🍫 Chocolatey richness with vanilla undertones
🌿 Earthy, herbal backbone wrapped in sweet dessert funk
💨 Loud, sweet, and savory—like a fresh-baked treat in your grow room
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short and stocky with thick branching and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated nugs with occasional purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, SCROG, or small-space grows
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation and consistent airflow in flower
☀️ Performs well indoors or outdoors in mild to warm climates
💰 Yield: Medium—more quality-focused than quantity-heavy
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—top-tier for solventless extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Peanut Butter Soufflé delivers dessert-flavored decadence, knockout potency, and incredible resin production. If you’re hunting for flavor, bag appeal, and couch-lock in one gourmet package—this is your strain.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Peanut Butter Soufflé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can trust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item