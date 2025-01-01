🌱 Runtz of Eden (Runtz × Forbidden Fruit)



Genetics: Runtz × Forbidden Fruit



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Elev8 Seeds



cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Runtz of Eden is a standout hybrid bred by Elev8 Seeds, combining the exotic candy terp profile of Runtz with the deep, fruity richness of Forbidden Fruit. This cultivar shines with its dense, colorful buds dripping in trichomes and bursting with tropical flavor. With balanced effects and massive bag appeal, Runtz of Eden is a favorite among connoisseurs and extractors alike. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, it rewards cultivators with a resin-rich finish and stunning aesthetic.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, euphoric onset that transitions into calm focus



✅ Balanced head and body effects—energizing yet smooth



✅ Enhances mood, creativity, and social engagement



✅ Great for daytime use or chilled evening vibes



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍬 Sweet tropical candy and fruit punch



🍓 Notes of berries, citrus, and vanilla cream



🌿 Slight earthiness adds depth to the candy profile



💨 Loud, fruity aroma that lingers in the room and on the palate



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, strong lateral growth, and stacked internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty colas with purple, green, and orange tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG, topping, and LST



✂️ Defoliation helps reveal lower bud sites and enhances color expression



☀️ Performs well in controlled indoor setups and warm, dry outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on training techniques



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—excellent for solventless extraction and terpene preservation



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Runtz of Eden is a terp-lover’s dream—visually stunning, candy-flavored, and crowd-pleasing. Perfect for growers looking to add vibrant color, balanced effects, and high extraction potential to their lineup.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Runtz of Eden clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics





