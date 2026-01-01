🌱 Sour Apple Kush (Sour Diesel × Cinderella 99)



Genetics: Sour Diesel × Cinderella 99



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Humboldt seed Co



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Sour Apple Kush is a flavorful cross that brings together the classic fuel punch of Sour Diesel with the fruity sweetness of Cinderella 99. Developed by Top Shelf Seeds, this cultivar features lush, dense buds coated in milky trichomes, often showing hints of neon green blended with deep applesauce tones. Its bright terpene-rich aroma evokes tangy sour apples layered over dank diesel—a sensory standout with appeal to both flower lovers and extract artists.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with a clear, uplifting cerebral buzz



✅ Evolves into a smooth, balanced body relaxation—without full couchlock



✅ Long-lasting calm paired with creative clarity



✅ Excellent for daytime productivity, social energy, or winding down in ease



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍏 Tart green apple and citrus zest on the inhale



⛽ Underlying diesel and skunky funk with sweet undertones



🌿 Subtle earthy spice and creamy finish



💨 Bright, multifaceted aroma—refreshing yet deeply grounded



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plants with solid branching and tight internodal spacing—not sprawling but vigorous



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty nugs with shimmery trichome coverage and vibrant pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping for yield optimization



✂️ Benefits from defoliation during flower to improve light penetration and airflow



☀️ Thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments—especially reliably in Mediterranean to temperate climates



💰 Yield: Moderate—steady production with exceptional trichome and aroma payoff



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for terpene-forward extraction and concentrate crafting



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Sour Apple Kush combines flavorful complexity, balanced effects, and robust growing traits into one well-rounded package. Standing out with both its fruity perfume and functional high, this strain is a versatile favorite for growers and craft users alike.