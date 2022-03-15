About this product
The THC Girls App is for the #Culture! Our App is a community platform that directly connects influencers, advocates, and Brands. On the THC Girls app, you will be able to directly connect with the THC Girls across the Nation as well as numerous Brands, Businesses, and Advocates. When directly connecting you are able to plan and partner for events, production, partnerships, and more. Hire a THC Girl to work your next event, booth, or even MC a show. The THC Girls network is a diverse group of motivated individuals ready to GRIND!
While you are on the app visit our Calendar where you will find a variety of events from Private Investor events and Expos to concerts and nightlife events. When needing resources or connections for your next project use the opportunities board to post about it, your post gets sent out to our entire network as a notification update.
For our THC Girl ambassadors on the app, access mirror mirror, where you can grow and learn how to perfect your craft. Take on our monthly zooms hosted by the THC Executives.
The THC Girls app is a perfect Community for any new or experienced entrepreneur looking to build their brand or influence rapidly.
#THCGIRLS # THCGIRLSAPP #LETSGROW
While you are on the app visit our Calendar where you will find a variety of events from Private Investor events and Expos to concerts and nightlife events. When needing resources or connections for your next project use the opportunities board to post about it, your post gets sent out to our entire network as a notification update.
For our THC Girl ambassadors on the app, access mirror mirror, where you can grow and learn how to perfect your craft. Take on our monthly zooms hosted by the THC Executives.
The THC Girls app is a perfect Community for any new or experienced entrepreneur looking to build their brand or influence rapidly.
#THCGIRLS # THCGIRLSAPP #LETSGROW
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The High Country Girls aka THC Girls
The THC Girls specializes in helping businesses with creative marketing which enables the Brands to build a community behind them. We offer a variety of advertising solutions for the Cannabis space. In addition to Marketing and Branding, the THC girls provide event coordination along with Celebrity relations and opportunities. The THC Girl Ambassadors are well versed in staffing and promoting events in the party scene all the way to Private Investor events. The THC GIRLS are truly your one-stop shop for all your Marketing and Advertising needs.