Hold onto your space helmets and prepare for a mind-bending journey with "Cosmic Tangie Tripster"! This sativa-powered spaceship is the result of merging parallel paradigms, thanks to futuristic terpene innovations from the far reaches of the cosmos. Picture this: a delightful dance of tangy tangerines and cosmic sour notes that'll float your taste buds among the stars! With its stimulating effects, Cosmic Tangie Tripster takes you on an interstellar joyride, sparking creativity and focus like a supernova of inspiration. Buckle up and prepare to soar through space and time with this cosmic quality strain - an adventure you won't want to miss!
Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that’s out of this world.
Time Machine Vape 1g Sativa Sour Tangie
by Time Machine
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
