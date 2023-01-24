Pecans are baked for crunchy freshness, lightly sweetened, Cannabis infused with a melt in your mouth goodness. Tipsy pecans add a rich, sweet, buttery flavor and delicate crunchy texture to salads, main dishes and appetizers. Nutrition Facts Pecan 100MG
Serving size: 26g Serving Per Container: 2 Amount/Serving: Calories 200, Fat 19, Sodium 115mg, Carbs 8g, Fiber 2g, Sugars 6g, Protein 2g Calcium 19.5mg, Iron 1mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tipsy Turtle Edibles is one of the leading edible manufacturing companies available to Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients. We are an edible manufacturer that creates many different types of marijuana edibles and are recognized throughout Phoenix as one of Arizona’s most trusted cannabis edible production companies. Our small batch cannabis-infused edibles are handcrafted at our facility using only the finest ingredients. The edibles we create include Chocolate Turtles, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Glazed Pecans, Lollipops, Candy Cubes, Caramel Nips, Turtle Tracks, Snappers and Brownies.