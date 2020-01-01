 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Top Shelf Toker
Top Shelf Toker Cover Photo

Top Shelf Toker

Shop Our Lifestyle Apparel Today!

We’d love to see our products in dispensaries, headshops, and online stores everywhere!
We’d love to see our products in dispensaries, headshops, and online stores everywhere!
Bitcoin and several altcoins accepted as payment. Shop today!
Bitcoin and several altcoins accepted as payment. Shop today!

About Top Shelf Toker

Are you a Top Shelf Toker? We are a lifestyle apparel brand based out of Chicago, but thanks to you we are going global! We strive to continue playing our part in such a revolutionary industry. So whether you're just hearing about our brand for the first time or you've been with us since the beginning in 2014, the message is the same - thanks so much for your continued support! Please like/share our profiles on social media, if you haven't already. Together we can reach Top Shelf Tokers all over the world :) Stay tuned for our the launch of upcoming products... www.topshelftoker.com For wholesale inquiries, please visit the TST Wholesale page or directly at www.tstbulk.com We hope to see our products in dispensaries, headshops, boutiques, and other online retailers everywhere!

Cartridges

more products

Available in

United States, Washington