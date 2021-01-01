About this product
Tranquil CBD Booster Shots are an excellent source for enhanced wellness and vitality. We offer a variety of fan-favorite CBD booster shot flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, and Orange. Tranquil CBD booster shots flavoring is made from premium sources. *Enjoy the great taste of our CBD booster shots perfect for dealing with tough workdays, extended hours, or bouncing back from a fun weekend with friends. Our CBD Booster Shot is your first step to recovery.
Directions: Mix with water
CBD Booster Shot Ingredients: Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from Industrial hemp, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Calcium Silicate.
Storage & Handling Conditions: To preserve freshness, store in sealed containers away from light, heat, and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.
If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first.
This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD).
This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.
About this brand
Tranquil Store
Tranquil Store is the home of a premium CBD company founded on the principle of delivering quality products to everyone from your modern-day celebrity to the average working family. Here at Tranquil, we aim to educate, inform, and empower our customers to improve their quality of life and make overall positive changes. How do you ask? Through the Tranquil CBD difference, elevate your morning workout with CBD boosters or calm anxious pets on the next road trip with our popular Peanut Butter flavor. With something for everyone, Tranquil strives to be the leader for all your CBD needs.