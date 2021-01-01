About this product

Tranquil CBD Booster Shots are an excellent source for enhanced wellness and vitality. We offer a variety of fan-favorite CBD booster shot flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, and Orange. Tranquil CBD booster shots flavoring is made from premium sources. *Enjoy the great taste of our CBD booster shots perfect for dealing with tough workdays, extended hours, or bouncing back from a fun weekend with friends. Our CBD Booster Shot is your first step to recovery.



Directions: Mix with water



CBD Booster Shot Ingredients: Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from Industrial hemp, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Calcium Silicate.



Storage & Handling Conditions: To preserve freshness, store in sealed containers away from light, heat, and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.



If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first.



This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD).



This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.



Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.