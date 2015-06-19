TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Since this strain is known for its high CBD content, patients look to it to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety — without a foggy head.