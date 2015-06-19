CBD Vape Cartridges | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG | Full Gram - Hawaiian Dream (Sativa)
by TribeTokes
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Since this strain is known for its high CBD content, patients look to it to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety — without a foggy head.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Since this strain is known for its high CBD content, patients look to it to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety — without a foggy head.
About this strain
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.
Hawaiian Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.