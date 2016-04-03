TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



NYC Diesel provides cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. NYC Diesel’s happy qualities make it a solid choice for social activities and is loved by anxiety-prone consumers.