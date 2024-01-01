600mg of Cannabinoids Per Box: 10mg of Delta 9 THC + 10mg of CBD + 10mg of CBG Per Piece | 20 Pieces Per Box Flavor: Tangerine
Introducing our delicious and “better for you” vegan Delta 9 THC gummies! Our Everyday Formula is meant to be taken anytime – day or night – and is boosted with both CBD and CBG for additional benefits such as a sense of calm, healthy inflammatory response and a better mood. You’ll be walking on sunshine, and won’t it feel good.
Our gummies are formulated with hemp-derived THC at a potency lower than 0.3% to comply with federal laws.
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.