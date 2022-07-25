About this product
All-Natural Flavoring | All-Natural Coloring | No Added Sugar (VEGAN)
We believe fruit gummies should be made with real fruit flavors! Our multi-fruit assortment of lemon, grape and orange flavors gummies are infused with Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil. Our gummies boast all-natural coloring, all-natural fruit flavoring, and do not contain any artificial sweeteners.
Active Ingredients
Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (10 mg on average per gummy by weight)
VEGAN Gummy Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Glycerin, Natural Colors, Mailic Acid, Lactic Acid
Attributes
• 0.0% THC
• Broad Spectrum Profile
• Gluten-Free
• All-Natural Coloring
• All-Natural Flavoring
• No Artificial Sweeteners
• Multi-Fruit Flavor Pack
Storage
Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light.
About this brand
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.