About this product
This product is an easy to apply roll-on applicator bottle that provides a cooling/ice pack like feeling. A CBD-Infused BIOFREEZE type product. So if you like BIOFREEZE, you will love this product.
Active Ingredients
Aqua, Hemp-derived Oils, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Ilex paraguariensis (yerba mate), Melaleuca alternifolia Essential Oil (tea tree oil), Tocopheryl acetate, Organic Aloe vera, Organic Arnica Extract, Phenoxyethanol
Directions:
Simply apply directly to skin of affected area before you start your workday and after you finish. For best results, apply at four-hour intervals throughout your day.
Attributes
• Contains less than 0.3% THC
• Full Spectrum PCR Profile
Storage
Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light.
About this brand
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.