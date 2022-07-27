Our CBD Muscle Roll-On is an all-natural product that uses meticulously sourced essential oils and ingredients that help create a transportation system for our high purity CBD to get deeper into your muscles and joints.



This product is an easy to apply roll-on applicator bottle that provides a cooling/ice pack like feeling. A CBD-Infused BIOFREEZE type product. So if you like BIOFREEZE, you will love this product.



Active Ingredients

Aqua, Hemp-derived Oils, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Ilex paraguariensis (yerba mate), Melaleuca alternifolia Essential Oil (tea tree oil), Tocopheryl acetate, Organic Aloe vera, Organic Arnica Extract, Phenoxyethanol



Directions:

Simply apply directly to skin of affected area before you start your workday and after you finish. For best results, apply at four-hour intervals throughout your day.



Attributes

• Contains less than 0.3% THC

• Full Spectrum PCR Profile



Storage

Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light.