About this product
Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Yellow Beeswax, Peppermint Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Organic Cypress Oil, Fennel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Lavender Flower Oil, 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract.
Directions Apply generously and massage area until thoroughly absorbed in skin. Repeat as necessary.
Storage Store at room temperature away from humidity, heat and light for maximum freshness preservation. 18- month shelf life from date of manufacturing under sealed conditions. Use within 30 days of opening.
About this brand
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.