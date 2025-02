Hold court in the conference room or the living room with our adaptogen-rich CBD + CBG Yuzu Lemonade Spritz. The pro-social mixture of CBD, CBG, Magnesium, GABA and L-Theanine helps to level your vibe, and the bright, tart yuzu flavor with a slightly sour punch at the end will revitalize your body. And with no artificial ingredients , it’s the clean, calming pre- or post-anything drink your inner self has been craving.

