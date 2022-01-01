While our capsules might be the simplest way to enjoy CBD, our gummies are definitely the most fun. Upstate’s Watermelon CBD Gummies are THC Free and made with organic sweeteners and fruit juice. The Watermelon Rings include 100% of your daily Vitamin C per serving and contain no artificial colors or flavors. They are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, 0% THC, cruelty-free and have no bitter aftertaste. All natural, taste them to experience the elevation in mind and body…and taste buds.



Please Note: At 65mg per gummy, these Watermelon CBD rings are quite strong; half a gummy may be all you need for fast-acting relief.



Serving Size: 65mg per gummy; 3 gummies per bag (195mg total);



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Watermelon Flavor, Color Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate), CBD Isolate



*Vegan, Made with 93% organic ingredients, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO and Cruelty-Free! No artificial flavors or preservatives! Contains 0% THC!