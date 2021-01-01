Upward Cannabis Kitchen
JUNUP Sativa
About this product
Sativa JUNUP is naturally brewed with Lemon & Jasmine Harmony Tea. We use filtered water & source the very finest ingredients: loose-leaf tea from The Jasmine Pearl, honey from the Willamette Valley & infused cannabis distillate. We naturally ferment the kombucha providing effervescence, top-notch flavor, and probiotic benefits.
10mg THC / 12oz bottle
