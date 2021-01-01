Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Upward Cannabis Kitchen

Upward Cannabis Kitchen

JUNUP Sativa

About this product

Sativa JUNUP is naturally brewed with Lemon & Jasmine Harmony Tea. We use filtered water & source the very finest ingredients: loose-leaf tea from The Jasmine Pearl, honey from the Willamette Valley & infused cannabis distillate. We naturally ferment the kombucha providing effervescence, top-notch flavor, and probiotic benefits.

10mg THC / 12oz bottle
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!