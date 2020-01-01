Upward Cannabis Kitchen
Giving Rise To Culinary Wonders
About Upward Cannabis Kitchen
We make infused cuisine and beverages with a fresh perspective. When wearing our aprons, we consider ourselves part mad scientist, part artist, and part rebel. We learn by testing. We have a unnaturally high attention to detail. And admittedly, we enjoy being unconventional and defiant. From the fermenter to the dehydrator to the cutting board, we hone our recipes and get elated about bringing something different and earthy to the table.
Available in
United States, Oregon