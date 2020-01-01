 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Upward Cannabis Kitchen

Giving Rise To Culinary Wonders

About Upward Cannabis Kitchen

We make infused cuisine and beverages with a fresh perspective. When wearing our aprons, we consider ourselves part mad scientist, part artist, and part rebel. We learn by testing. We have a unnaturally high attention to detail. And admittedly, we enjoy being unconventional and defiant. From the fermenter to the dehydrator to the cutting board, we hone our recipes and get elated about bringing something different and earthy to the table.

Available in

United States, Oregon