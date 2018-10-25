Forbidden Fruit Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Taste Forbidden Fruit like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.
Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.
We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Bisabolol, Terpineol
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
598 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
