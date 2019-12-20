About this product

This Gelato 33 Live Resin features a range of different sized diamonds in a terpy, sugary sauce. The aroma is creamy and sweet with blueberries and citrus zest on the front end, jasmine and some gas on the back end. The flavor is classic Gelato, a sweet and creamy gas, with hints of vanilla, berries, citrus, and a tiny bit of earthiness. The high starts in the head, up and awake, very sociable, flowing into a relaxing, pain killing body high. It really ticks all of the boxes that I'm usually looking for. If you're a Gelato fan, do yourself a favor and pick some up.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene

Rare Terpenes: Geraniol, Cedrene, Nerolidol