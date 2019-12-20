Gelato 33 Live Resin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This Gelato 33 Live Resin features a range of different sized diamonds in a terpy, sugary sauce. The aroma is creamy and sweet with blueberries and citrus zest on the front end, jasmine and some gas on the back end. The flavor is classic Gelato, a sweet and creamy gas, with hints of vanilla, berries, citrus, and a tiny bit of earthiness. The high starts in the head, up and awake, very sociable, flowing into a relaxing, pain killing body high. It really ticks all of the boxes that I'm usually looking for. If you're a Gelato fan, do yourself a favor and pick some up.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
Rare Terpenes: Geraniol, Cedrene, Nerolidol
Gelato #33 effects
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
