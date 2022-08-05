About this product
Cherry Abacus
Strain Profile Type: Hybrid
Strain Parents: Turbo Diesel and Cherry OG
About Cherry Abacus
This flower boasts a 20.31% of CBD content and an average of 16% – 18% Delta 8 THC content. This is an uncommon strain, and the strain originated from out of Colorado, bred by Colorado CBD Seed.
Cherry Abacus’s dense buds come in all shades of red, orange, and purple. They have a pretty look to them! Compared to Sunset Lake’s other strains, Cherry Abacus’s smell is subdued, but the taste is dynamite— like cherries and cola. The effects are just as nice. Users tell us about the fruity relief that washes over them.
What is Utoya Hot Hemp?
Hot Hemp is Utoya’s top-shelf and best-selling brand of Delta-8 THC hemp flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then treated with our proprietary process that involves absolutely no solvents. Hot Hemp is a top-seller for its high quality, great taste, and phenomenal effects. It’s no wonder our Delta-8 flower is rated number one in the nation!
Does Cherry Abacus Compare to Medical Marijuana?
Our Hot Hemp is very high quality, so much so, that even seasoned cannabis users will be able to enjoy and even admire the look, smell, taste, and effect of these premium delta-8 buds.
Hot Hemp Delta 8 Flower – Quick Answers For New Users
Here are some quick tips for people who have never smoked Delta 8 buds before:
It’s not quite like medicinal marijuana’s Delta-9 THC in terms of how extreme the euphoria is.
Utoya’s Delta 8 Flower tastes very close to classic cannabis
Delta-8 THC produces euphoric effects, though they are not known to cause feelings of anxiety. This is typically most appealing to users, as many people report feeling anxious when consuming Delta-9 THC products.
You smoke Delta-8 buds the same way you would smoke medicinal marijuana. The most common ways are:
Roll It Up In a Joint Using Some of our RAW Rolling Papers
Smoke it in a nice clean glass pipe, water pipe/bong, or an electronic dry-herb vaporizer
It is legal in most states. We do what we can to keep up to date on laws, however, it is not Utoya’s responsibility to keep up-to-date laws per state. Before ordering, we suggest asking: Is Delta 8 THC Legal in my state?
You can find Utoya’s Delta 8 Flower in smoke shops throughout the United States!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.