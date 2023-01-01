About this product
HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, is a rare cannabinoid that is found in cannabis plants. It is similar to THC, the well-known psychoactive compound in cannabis, but it has a different chemical structure. HHC is believed to be a powerful psychoactive agent that produces a range of effects, including euphoria, relaxation, and increased appetite. It is also thought to have therapeutic properties that may benefit those with certain medical conditions. HHC has gained attention in recent years due to its potential as a novel cannabinoid that may offer unique benefits to users. However, more research is needed to fully understand the effects and potential uses of this compound.
Strawberry Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is known for its sweet strawberry aroma and potent effects. The strain is a cross between Strawberry Fields and Haze, resulting in a unique flavor profile that is both fruity and earthy. Strawberry Cough is characterized by its uplifting and energizing effects, making it a popular choice for daytime use. The strain's high THC content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and depression. The buds of Strawberry Cough are bright green and covered in orange hairs, giving it a vibrant appearance. Overall, Strawberry Cough is a flavorful and potent strain that has gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts.
Purple Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is known for its vibrant purple buds and sweet candy-like flavor. The strain is a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, resulting in a complex and delicious flavor profile. Purple Runtz is characterized by its potent and relaxing effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain and insomnia. The strain's high THC content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from anxiety and depression. The buds of Purple Runtz are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. Overall, Purple Runtz is a flavorful and potent strain that has become a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs.
No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG
Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure
Strawberry Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is known for its sweet strawberry aroma and potent effects. The strain is a cross between Strawberry Fields and Haze, resulting in a unique flavor profile that is both fruity and earthy. Strawberry Cough is characterized by its uplifting and energizing effects, making it a popular choice for daytime use. The strain's high THC content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and depression. The buds of Strawberry Cough are bright green and covered in orange hairs, giving it a vibrant appearance. Overall, Strawberry Cough is a flavorful and potent strain that has gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts.
Purple Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is known for its vibrant purple buds and sweet candy-like flavor. The strain is a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, resulting in a complex and delicious flavor profile. Purple Runtz is characterized by its potent and relaxing effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain and insomnia. The strain's high THC content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from anxiety and depression. The buds of Purple Runtz are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. Overall, Purple Runtz is a flavorful and potent strain that has become a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs.
No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG
Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!