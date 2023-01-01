These discrete and easy-to-use cartridges provide a convenient and portable way to enjoy your favorite strains on the go. The sleek and stylish design makes them perfect for discrete vaping in public, and the disposable nature means no more messy refills or complicated maintenance. Our cartridges are made with the highest quality materials and are available in a variety of strains to suit any preference. With our disposable vape cartridges, you can experience the full benefits of these cannabinoids in a discreet and hassle-free way.



Our THC-P is a newly discovered cannabinoid derived from hemp, that can be extracted similarly to Delta 8 THC. Unlike regular THC, THC-P is up to 30 times more potent, providing an intense body and head buzz. To ensure a pleasant, potent and safe experience, we use a conducive percentage in our THC-P products. Also known as Delta-P, THC-P is a powerful compound that should be used with caution, as it is more potent than Delta-8 and Delta-10. It is important to follow the recommended dosage and use THC-P responsibly. Our THC-P products offer a unique and potent experience, but it is important to be mindful of its strength. For those looking for a powerful and intense high, THC-P is a great alternative to traditional THC.



Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant strain named after the renowned cannabis activist and author. This strain is a cross between Haze, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk, resulting in a unique blend of spicy and herbal flavors. Jack Herer is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it a perfect strain for daytime use. Jack Herer provides a potent and long-lasting high that is both euphoric and focused. The buds of Jack Herer are dense and covered in frosty trichomes, making them visually appealing and potent. With its spicy aroma and uplifting effects, Jack Herer is a must-try strain for any cannabis enthusiast.



Platinum OG is an indica-dominant strain that is known for its relaxing and sedative effects. This strain is a cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain, resulting in a potent and flavorful blend. Platinum OG is known for its earthy and piney aroma, with hints of citrus and spice. With a high cannabinoid content that can reach up to 24%, Platinum OG provides a powerful and long-lasting high that is perfect for those looking to unwind and relax. The buds of Platinum OG are dense and covered in resinous trichomes, making them both visually appealing and potent. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Platinum OG is a classic strain that is sure to impress with its powerful sedative effects.



No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG

Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure

