Lawrence Taylor - Pain Master CBD Cream - 250mg contains high-quality CBD derived from 100% natural organic hemp. This is a great product to add to your pre and post workout routines. You’ll find the effects to be rather instant while also long lasting. The formulation is precise and worth the investment.
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
