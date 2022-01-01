About this product
LT Pain Master CBD Cream provides a high-quality CBD sourced from 100% natural organic hemp. It's a workout essential for those who push beyond their own limits on any regular basis. You will find the effects to kick in rather quickly while also being somewhat long lasting. This is a great topical to add to the post workout regimen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!