About this product
Kief is derived from the resin glands of the hemp flower, which contain terpenes and cannabinoids. A sticky, powder substance, it is extremely concentrated in CBG. You can smoke it, cook with it, sprinkle a little in your tea or coffee in the morning, or use it as a powerful ingredient in your salve or lotion.
37.12% Total Cannabinoids
28.99% Total CBGA
Predominant terpenes: alpha-bisabolol, beta-caryophyllene
37.12% Total Cannabinoids
28.99% Total CBGA
Predominant terpenes: alpha-bisabolol, beta-caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!