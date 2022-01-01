Kief is derived from the resin glands of the hemp flower, which contain terpenes and cannabinoids. A sticky, powder substance, it is extremely concentrated in CBG. You can smoke it, cook with it, sprinkle a little in your tea or coffee in the morning, or use it as a powerful ingredient in your salve or lotion.

37.12% Total Cannabinoids

28.99% Total CBGA

Predominant terpenes: alpha-bisabolol, beta-caryophyllene