A true crowd pleaser the Cryo Cured Bubba Kush strain has quickly become a fan favorite. An extremely vibrant bright green color with a dominant fuel nose accompanied by pepper, coffee, and subtle chocolate. A strong cannabinoid profile with 22% total overall you will feel the effects of this strain quickly.
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
