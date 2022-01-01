Greenhouse Grown



Green Crack hemp flower features a strong gassy mango with citric overtones, accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack Hemp Flower is ideal for daytime use as well as for people with low tolerance levels. We are excited about this one ! This green crack isn’t whack.



40% Indica / 60% Sativa

17.5% CBD

Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization

Green Crack x California Orange CBD Cross

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

Consult your states hemp laws