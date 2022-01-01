About this product
Greenhouse Grown
Green Crack hemp flower features a strong gassy mango with citric overtones, accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack Hemp Flower is ideal for daytime use as well as for people with low tolerance levels. We are excited about this one ! This green crack isn’t whack.
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
17.5% CBD
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization
Green Crack x California Orange CBD Cross
Hand Touched Buds
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
