About this product
Recommended Use: Place desired dosage under tongue for 60 seconds, then swallow. The number of drops needed may vary for each individual.
Proudly made in the USA
Made with Pure Hemp Oil
Ingredients: Water, Peppermint, Mint Extract, Stevia, Water Soluble CBD Solution
*Contains 0% THC
*Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or taking any new products.
