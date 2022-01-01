About this product
The 2017 Dope Cup Award Winner for Best Sweet Edible. Cousin to its chocolate Bon Bombs, we offer caramel pillows of honey and cream reduced in small batches for the best texture and blissful chewiness.
Gluten free
No corn syrup
Made with honey
Made with locally-sourced butter and cream
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each piece contains 10mg THC
10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box
INGREDIENTS:
Heavy Whipping Cream, Grade A Bee Honey, Golden Brown Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Pure Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Kosher Salt, Sea Salt, Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
Gluten free
No corn syrup
Made with honey
Made with locally-sourced butter and cream
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each piece contains 10mg THC
10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box
INGREDIENTS:
Heavy Whipping Cream, Grade A Bee Honey, Golden Brown Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Pure Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Kosher Salt, Sea Salt, Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!