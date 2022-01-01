The 2017 Dope Cup Award Winner for Best Sweet Edible. Cousin to its chocolate Bon Bombs, we offer caramel pillows of honey and cream reduced in small batches for the best texture and blissful chewiness.



Gluten free



No corn syrup



Made with honey



Made with locally-sourced butter and cream



Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol



MILLIGRAMS:

Each piece contains 10mg THC



10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box



INGREDIENTS:

Heavy Whipping Cream, Grade A Bee Honey, Golden Brown Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Pure Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Kosher Salt, Sea Salt, Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk.



Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.