Made with coconut oil and vitamin E, applying this soothing lemon peppermint balm has the power to replenish both you and your lips. Contains 20 mg in a 0.14-oz jar.



We know you don’t trust your skin to just any product, so here’s the deal with our Fresh Air lip balm:

∙ 20 mg CBD

∙ 0.14-oz glass jar

∙ Made with refreshing lemongrass oil and peppermint oil

∙ Nonintoxicating (<0.3% THC)

∙ Free of chemicals and artificial ingredients

∙ Daily use has been shown to reduce anxiety, relieve aches and pains and alleviate sleeplessness. The effects of CBD are different for everyone and results may vary.



Verist hemp is grown on our family farm in the magical soil conditions of the Minnesota River Valley, where it is watered with our natural spring water and harvested and dried by hand. Our CBD is CO2 extracted, which not only creates a better product, but a healthier environment too. Simply put, we grow and process hemp for you the way we’d want it done for ourselves.

∙ Organic

∙ Non∙GMO

∙ Pesticide-free

∙ Cruelty-free

∙ Sustainable