Here’s a nice bedtime story: Made with full-spectrum hemp extract and blended with melatonin and blackberry flavor, our nighttime gummies can help you settle down faster and fall asleep more easily. Pop one in, snuggle up and sleep happily ever after. Contains 25 mg CBD per gummy in a 4-oz – 15 count container.



We’re big on knowing what we put into our bodies, and we’re guessing you are too. Here’s the lowdown on what you get with Good Day gummies:

∙ 25 mg CBD per gummy

∙ 4-oz glass jar, 15 gummies per container

∙ Suggested serving size: 1 gummy

∙ Calming blackberry flavor

∙ Nonintoxicating (<0.3% THC)

∙ Daily use has been shown to reduce anxiety, relieve aches and pains and alleviate sleeplessness. The effects of CBD are different for everyone and results may vary.



Verist hemp is grown on our family farm in the magical soil conditions of the Minnesota River Valley, where it is watered with our natural spring water and harvested and dried by hand. Our CBD is CO2 extracted, which not only creates a better product, but a healthier environment too. Simply put, we grow and process hemp for you the way we’d want it done for ourselves.

∙ Organic

∙ Non∙GMO

∙ Pesticide-free

∙ Cruelty-free

∙ Sustainable