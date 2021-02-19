About this product
Candy Store 1 gram Pre-roll.
About this strain
From Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Candy Store R1 crosses Lemon Berry Candy OG and Ethos Cookies #16. Densely packed nugs with monster trichomes cover its branches, making for great extracts. Terpenes put out sharp candied berry, thick floral, and sandalwood incense scents, all backed by a gassy undertone. This strain is sure to be a hit as an afternoon treat, when a lazy day is just what the doctor ordered.
Candy Store effects
22 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
