A new addition to our line of concentrates CBD Crumble with 100% Organic FRUIT ONLY derived terpenes, specifically mouthwatering sweet grapes and tart grapefruits! Double Grape has users up and going with no mental roadblocks for the next tasks at hand. Our CBD Crumble is almost like our shatter, but with the addition of THC Free Broad Spectrum Distillate containing CBG, CBN, CBD-V and a slightly higher ratio of terpenes to guide all of the extra cannabinoids!



Double Grape has a terpene profile made up of:



Terpinolene

Humulene

Myrcene

Linalool

Limonene

Pinene

Caryophyllene