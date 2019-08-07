About this product
Lemon Tree gives off a, you guessed it, very lemon aroma with skunky and pungent undertones. This profile leads a balanced yet slight buzz of euphoric state that is great for new and experienced users alike. This tasty cultivar is mainly comprised of:
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Pinene
Nerolidol
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Pinene
Nerolidol
About this strain
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA