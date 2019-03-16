About this product
The birth of Pie Hoe can be traced by crossing Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This amazingly sweet cultivar will have your mouth watering upon contact. A mix of fresh berry and tropical fruit like aroma with a constant note of fuel-like pungency. This infusion may have you diving into a deep state of relaxation before you even know it. Perfect for a night time “snack”. This profile’s makeup is:
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Myrcene
Limonene
About this strain
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
Pie Hoe effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA