About this product
They have finally arrived!! Our easy to use, one handed, single serve CBD snap is perfect to add to any beverage. Simply bend and snap into water, cocktail or a protein shake as they are water soluble and mix easily in liquid, leaving no oily residue on top. These Easy Snaps are VictoryLeaf's ONLY FULL SPECTRUM product, and its delivery, absorption rate, and efficacy also makes it our strongest formula yet. This product may help with anxiety and chronic pain, and is also used to combat hangover symptoms.
Each snap holds 35mg of CBD
Natural Hemp Flavor
CBG/CBC and Terpenes for Entourage Effect
Nano-sized & Water Soluble
Full Spectrum CBD
Single Serve Bend & Snap
Sold in single, 7, 14, or 30ct
CO2 Extracted
Bitter Blocker used for Optimal Sweet Taste!
Features & Advantages:
Opens with one hand
Dispenses 99%
Keeps your contents safe
Disperses without residue and can be recycled easily
Hygienic and clean
Long shelf-life
Transports easily in your pocket or purse without the risk of leakage or compression
Water Soluble
As the name implies, this CBD is dissolvable in water. This means that it can be added to a wide variety of beverages. CBD oil does not mix well with water-based products, so the water-soluble CBD offers a way for consumers to add the product to energy drinks, soda pop, teas, and even honey. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.
Nano-Infused
The reason why Nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With Nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.
Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.
Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free
Each snap holds 35mg of CBD
Natural Hemp Flavor
CBG/CBC and Terpenes for Entourage Effect
Nano-sized & Water Soluble
Full Spectrum CBD
Single Serve Bend & Snap
Sold in single, 7, 14, or 30ct
CO2 Extracted
Bitter Blocker used for Optimal Sweet Taste!
Features & Advantages:
Opens with one hand
Dispenses 99%
Keeps your contents safe
Disperses without residue and can be recycled easily
Hygienic and clean
Long shelf-life
Transports easily in your pocket or purse without the risk of leakage or compression
Water Soluble
As the name implies, this CBD is dissolvable in water. This means that it can be added to a wide variety of beverages. CBD oil does not mix well with water-based products, so the water-soluble CBD offers a way for consumers to add the product to energy drinks, soda pop, teas, and even honey. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.
Nano-Infused
The reason why Nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With Nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.
Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.
Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Victory Leaf
For 15 years I've helped thousands of injured, ill, or disabled patients through therapeutic use of everyday activities. As an Occupational Therapist it was my goal to help patients develop, recover, improve, and maintain the skills needed for daily living / returning to work.
The vision for VictoryLeaf came after witnessing how cannabinoid's provided my grandmother comfort as she battled cancer. Without it she was constantly anxious, in pain, and nauseous, making her quality of life zero. After much research and trial by error, I found a formula that increased her appetite, decreased her nausea and allowed her to sleep at night, all with minimal pain and discomfort.
There are so many vendors out there in the CBD market and it is very difficult for a potential new CBD user to know what it is that they are buying. I wanted to provide a way for someone to purchase all the best CBD products in the industry, conveniently in one place, and know that they can trust VictoryLeaf to provide them with quality CBD that is safe and effective.
My goals have never changed as I work to continue to provide the same love and support to others, as I have my own family.
The vision for VictoryLeaf came after witnessing how cannabinoid's provided my grandmother comfort as she battled cancer. Without it she was constantly anxious, in pain, and nauseous, making her quality of life zero. After much research and trial by error, I found a formula that increased her appetite, decreased her nausea and allowed her to sleep at night, all with minimal pain and discomfort.
There are so many vendors out there in the CBD market and it is very difficult for a potential new CBD user to know what it is that they are buying. I wanted to provide a way for someone to purchase all the best CBD products in the industry, conveniently in one place, and know that they can trust VictoryLeaf to provide them with quality CBD that is safe and effective.
My goals have never changed as I work to continue to provide the same love and support to others, as I have my own family.