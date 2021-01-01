They have finally arrived!! Our easy to use, one handed, single serve CBD snap is perfect to add to any beverage. Simply bend and snap into water, cocktail or a protein shake as they are water soluble and mix easily in liquid, leaving no oily residue on top. These Easy Snaps are VictoryLeaf's ONLY FULL SPECTRUM product, and its delivery, absorption rate, and efficacy also makes it our strongest formula yet. This product may help with anxiety and chronic pain, and is also used to combat hangover symptoms.



Each snap holds 35mg of CBD

Natural Hemp Flavor

CBG/CBC and Terpenes for Entourage Effect

Nano-sized & Water Soluble

Full Spectrum CBD

Single Serve Bend & Snap

Sold in single, 7, 14, or 30ct

CO2 Extracted

Bitter Blocker used for Optimal Sweet Taste!

Features & Advantages:



Opens with one hand

Dispenses 99%

Keeps your contents safe

Disperses without residue and can be recycled easily

Hygienic and clean

Long shelf-life

Transports easily in your pocket or purse without the risk of leakage or compression



Water Soluble

As the name implies, this CBD is dissolvable in water. This means that it can be added to a wide variety of beverages. CBD oil does not mix well with water-based products, so the water-soluble CBD offers a way for consumers to add the product to energy drinks, soda pop, teas, and even honey. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.



Nano-Infused

The reason why Nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With Nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.



Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.



Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free