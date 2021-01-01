About this product

Our Relieve Body Balm is a potent blend of organic shea butter and emollient botanical oils, infused with phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, arnica, and revitalizing, organic wildcrafted essential oils. A deeply nourishing and uplifting every day, all-over moisturizer that softens your skin and supports overall wellness.



The Relieve formula features a revitalizing combination of neroli, grapefruit, cardamom, and petitgrain. Organic essential oils from Medicine Flower, an Oregon based, woman-owned ethical botanicals company.



FULL-SPECTRUM CBD | ARNICA | GRAPEFRUIT | CARDAMOM

Made with organic ingredients | Free of artificial fragrances & colors, phthalates, silicones, parabens, and sulfates

500mg CBD | 3.4oz (100ml) jar (airline carry-on friendly!)



INGREDIENTS: organic shea butter, organic olive oil, organic coconut oil, candelilla wax, organic arnica extract, phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, vitamin e, organic essential oils of neroli, grapefruit, cardamom, and petitgrain



*ORGANIC