Vital Leaf

The most delicious ways to get your daily Dose of Vitality!

Indulge and Unwind with Luxurious CBD Infused Treats from Vital Leaf.
Great Tasting and Good For You, Too!
A Simple and Effective Boost of Vitality for All Lifestyles and Tastes.
Our Elixir Drops are Endlessly Versatile and Incredibly Delicious!
Delicious CBD Chocolate | Plant-based | Organic | Sweetened with Coconut Sugar
About Vital Leaf

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/

Balms

Capsules

Chocolates

Hemp CBD edibles

Tinctures & sublingual

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming