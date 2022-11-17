Tickle your taste buds from start to finish with our tart and sweet Cran-Raspberry flavor, a delightful combination of flavors and beneficial cannabinoids blended for ultimate satisfaction. Each gummy is crafted in small batches using a nano-emulsification process that reduces the onset time for consumers to just 30 minutes. The precisely dosed treat uses a fast-acting, cannabis oil, making this vegan gummy a smart choice for quick relief and a productive day