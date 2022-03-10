Reduce Hand Strain: These micro tip snips are built spring-loaded so that they automatically push themselves open without you having to do the work which greatly reduces hand fatigue making these snips great for those with arthritis, carpal tunnel, hand or wrist issues. Comfort Grip handles will make it easy to work for long periods of time without discomfort.

Ultra-sharp Sharp Blades: These quality snips come with stainless steel precision-sharpened blades and are ready to tackle all of your deadheading, trimming, and shaping needs for your roses, annuals, vegetable, bonsai, and small flower gardens.

Secure, Easy to Operate Lock: These micro tip snips feature a safe and secure sideways locking mechanism that keeps your blades protected and closed when not in use. The design of these pruning snips is perfect to use whether you are right or left-handed with ease.

Make Precise Cuts: With these micro tip snips, you can easily get between plants to "clip and snip" only the area or part that you want to cut with one hand and without damaging the other vital stems and branches of your other plants. Care: Clean blades after each use.