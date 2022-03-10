About this product
Reduce Hand Strain: These micro tip snips are built spring-loaded so that they automatically push themselves open without you having to do the work which greatly reduces hand fatigue making these snips great for those with arthritis, carpal tunnel, hand or wrist issues. Comfort Grip handles will make it easy to work for long periods of time without discomfort.
Ultra-sharp Sharp Blades: These quality snips come with stainless steel precision-sharpened blades and are ready to tackle all of your deadheading, trimming, and shaping needs for your roses, annuals, vegetable, bonsai, and small flower gardens.
Secure, Easy to Operate Lock: These micro tip snips feature a safe and secure sideways locking mechanism that keeps your blades protected and closed when not in use. The design of these pruning snips is perfect to use whether you are right or left-handed with ease.
Make Precise Cuts: With these micro tip snips, you can easily get between plants to "clip and snip" only the area or part that you want to cut with one hand and without damaging the other vital stems and branches of your other plants. Care: Clean blades after each use.
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
