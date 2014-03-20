About this product

Banana Kush (Bk) - This indica-dominant hybrid has a distinct banana smell on top of the skunky sweet aroma notorious among the kush strains. Patients have reported attributes such as Upliftedness and Talkativity.



VSPR DISTILLATE CARTRIDGE - Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them.



Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG.