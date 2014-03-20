About this product
Banana Kush (Bk) - This indica-dominant hybrid has a distinct banana smell on top of the skunky sweet aroma notorious among the kush strains. Patients have reported attributes such as Upliftedness and Talkativity.
VSPR DISTILLATE CARTRIDGE - Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them.
Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG.
About this strain
Banana Kush
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
869 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
VSPR
Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them.
Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG. Strains come in Bk=Banana Kush, Gp=Grandaddy purple, Bd=Blue Dream, HB=Headband, LTD=Limited Time Strain.
