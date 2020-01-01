 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VSPR

Breathe In Bliss

About VSPR

Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them. Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG. Strains come in Bk=Banana Kush, Gp=Grandaddy purple, Bd=Blue Dream, HB=Headband, LTD=Limited Time Strain.

Available in

United States, Massachusetts, New Hampshire