Walden - Oreoz

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

(Cookies n Cream x Secret Weapon) – **Oreoz** is the indulgent escape you’ve been craving, offering rich, chocolatey sweetness with hints of earthiness and spice. This strain wraps you in a blanket of relaxation, delivering a calming body high paired with a subtle euphoric lift.

Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a cozy night in, Oreoz’s tranquil effects make it your go-to for unwinding without worry. Treat yourself to **Oreoz** – the perfect companion for sweet serenity and satisfying relaxation.

About this strain

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item