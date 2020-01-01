 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Walden Cannabis

Choose Your Own Adventure

Walden's strain families are curated by effect - from our wildest sativas to our coziest indicas
Walden's Platinum Girl Scout Cookies
Spring on the farm, with clones settling into their new homes.
Cover cropping regenerates soil nutrients, prevents erosion, and pulls carbon from the atmosphere.
Insectary beds & sunflowers attract beneficial insects, reducing pest populations without chemicals.
About Walden Cannabis

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.

Cartridges

Flower

Hemp CBD oil

Ingestible

Pre-rolls

Shake

Solvent

Solventless

Available in

United States, Canada, Washington, Alabama, Alaska, Alberta, Arizona, Arkansas, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Connecticut