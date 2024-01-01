About this product
Walden - THCA Isolate
Experience the pinnacle of purity with Walden THCA Isolate. Made from 99%+ pure THCA crystals, this highly refined product delivers the benefits of raw THCA in its purest form. Perfect for dabbing, vaping, or customizing your cannabis experience, THCA Isolate provides a versatile and potent option for discerning consumers.
When exposed to heat, THCA converts to THC, unlocking psychoactive effects for those seeking a clean, powerful high. For others, THCA Isolate can be used in its raw form to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of non-psychoactive THCA.
Product Highlights:
99%+ Pure THCA: A highly refined and potent isolate.
Versatile Usage: Ideal for dabbing, vaping, or incorporating into products.
Heat-Activated Conversion: Converts to THC when exposed to heat for psychoactive effects.
Pesticide-Free: Carefully crafted for exceptional purity.
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly: Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Unlock the potential of pure THCA with Walden THCA Isolate – versatile, potent, and tailored to your experience.
Experience the pinnacle of purity with Walden THCA Isolate. Made from 99%+ pure THCA crystals, this highly refined product delivers the benefits of raw THCA in its purest form. Perfect for dabbing, vaping, or customizing your cannabis experience, THCA Isolate provides a versatile and potent option for discerning consumers.
When exposed to heat, THCA converts to THC, unlocking psychoactive effects for those seeking a clean, powerful high. For others, THCA Isolate can be used in its raw form to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of non-psychoactive THCA.
Product Highlights:
99%+ Pure THCA: A highly refined and potent isolate.
Versatile Usage: Ideal for dabbing, vaping, or incorporating into products.
Heat-Activated Conversion: Converts to THC when exposed to heat for psychoactive effects.
Pesticide-Free: Carefully crafted for exceptional purity.
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly: Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Unlock the potential of pure THCA with Walden THCA Isolate – versatile, potent, and tailored to your experience.
Walden Reserve - THCA Isolate
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Walden - THCA Isolate
Experience the pinnacle of purity with Walden THCA Isolate. Made from 99%+ pure THCA crystals, this highly refined product delivers the benefits of raw THCA in its purest form. Perfect for dabbing, vaping, or customizing your cannabis experience, THCA Isolate provides a versatile and potent option for discerning consumers.
When exposed to heat, THCA converts to THC, unlocking psychoactive effects for those seeking a clean, powerful high. For others, THCA Isolate can be used in its raw form to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of non-psychoactive THCA.
Product Highlights:
99%+ Pure THCA: A highly refined and potent isolate.
Versatile Usage: Ideal for dabbing, vaping, or incorporating into products.
Heat-Activated Conversion: Converts to THC when exposed to heat for psychoactive effects.
Pesticide-Free: Carefully crafted for exceptional purity.
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly: Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Unlock the potential of pure THCA with Walden THCA Isolate – versatile, potent, and tailored to your experience.
Experience the pinnacle of purity with Walden THCA Isolate. Made from 99%+ pure THCA crystals, this highly refined product delivers the benefits of raw THCA in its purest form. Perfect for dabbing, vaping, or customizing your cannabis experience, THCA Isolate provides a versatile and potent option for discerning consumers.
When exposed to heat, THCA converts to THC, unlocking psychoactive effects for those seeking a clean, powerful high. For others, THCA Isolate can be used in its raw form to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of non-psychoactive THCA.
Product Highlights:
99%+ Pure THCA: A highly refined and potent isolate.
Versatile Usage: Ideal for dabbing, vaping, or incorporating into products.
Heat-Activated Conversion: Converts to THC when exposed to heat for psychoactive effects.
Pesticide-Free: Carefully crafted for exceptional purity.
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly: Responsibly produced with care for the planet.
Unlock the potential of pure THCA with Walden THCA Isolate – versatile, potent, and tailored to your experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item