About this product
Sativa dominant, sticky big nugs on elegant plants. This strain came from a long time PNW horticulturist. It’s a unique phenotype of proprietary parentage with the typical lanky features of a sativa for uplifting, creatively happy effects. 24.9mg terpenes – α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Farnesene; Soft green-gold with orange pistils.
Available in 1g - 28g pouches, pre-rolls, Cannagars and Colas in Glass
About this strain
Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go.
Sky Master effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
61% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
23% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
