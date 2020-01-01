We are propelled by the vision of prospering as a multi-generational company while establishing a legacy in the future of the cannabis industry. We accomplish this by creating quality cannabis products that are requested by name: Washington Bud Company WA Bud Co began providing clean cannabis in 2012 for patients of safe access points. We are honored to now bring our exquisite strains to the 21 + cannabis consumer. Our fans appreciate that we grow for taste and effect; if we enjoy the aromatic flavors and happy experiences, we believe you will, too! Please know your health and enjoyment are important to us. Washington Bud Company is proud to be the 1st flower company to TEST for PESTICIDES and HEAVY METALS. We continue to test every harvest for the full panel of contaminants and proudly share that information with every store we service. Whether one smokes for purpose or pleasure, we believe EVERYONE'S HEALTH MATTERS! We are boutique batch growers of artisan strains and our genetics have withstood the test of time as terpene-rich and naturally resistant to harmful bugs and molds. We grow in soil with locally, custom made, organic quality nutrients; we rely only upon environmental controls and biological solutions for pest and mold management. We fully flush and hand trim to bring you a most flavorful experience of crystally clean cannabis to safely enjoy. We also proudly display our harvest dates on each package because FRESH CANNABIS is better tasting cannabis! Our Slogan Is BE HAPPY! The team at WA Bud Co strives for our fans to be happy with the flavorful terpene profiles; be happy with the potent effects; be happy with the variety and the value of our sugar-laden flowers. BE HAPPY! Everyday knowing we have turned a page of history together. Tag your BE HAPPY! photos #washingtonbudco #behappy and good things will surely happen! Thank you, we appreciate all our fans.