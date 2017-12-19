Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go.